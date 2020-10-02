Shooting reported near Union Square in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting was reported near Union Square in San Francisco due to police activity, according to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Stockton Street and Geary Street.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Traffic delays are expected. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

You can track live traffic conditions here.

No other details have been made available at this time.

SFPD says it will release more information at a later time.

Check back for updates