FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — BART is reporting a delay due to police activity in Fremont Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

There is a 10-minute delay at Fremont on the Berryessa Line in the Richmond direction due to police activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 5, 2020

SFBARTalert tweeted there is a 10 minute delay on the Berryessa line heading towards Richmond.

Officials say there is police activity in the area, but have yet to release further details.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story