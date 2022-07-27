SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police activity was reported Wednesday afternoon at Market Street and Front Street, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management announced on Twitter. Video shows at least two vehicles were involved in a crash on Market Street.

Photos at the scene show one two-door white coupe with damage to its front. Another car was flipped to its side.

At least two cars were involved in a crash on Market Street in San Francisco. (July 27, 2022)

One car was flipped on its side after a crash on Market Street in San Francisco. (July 27, 2022)

Emergency crews are on the scene. MUNI announced some reroutes for their buses that travel in the area.

The outbound 6, 7, and 9/9R buses will reroute via Beale Street to Mission Street to 3rd Street and Market, MUNI tweeted. The outbound 5/5R and 38/38R will reroute via Fremont Street to Mission to 3rd to Market.

The initial tweet of police activity was sent at 4:31 p.m. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.