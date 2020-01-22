Livermore PD investigating officer-involved shooting

LIVERMORE (KRON) – Livermore police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that earlier shut down all lanes of southbound I-580 at Airway.

As of 5:48 a.m. the Airway off-ramp remains closed as police continue to investigate.

All lanes of EB-580 were closed for around half an hour but reopened just before 4:30 a.m.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Kitty Hawk Road.

The scene is secure and there were no reported injuries, police said.

There are no outstanding suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

