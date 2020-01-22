Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Livermore PD investigating officer-involved shooting

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIVERMORE (KRON) – Livermore police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that earlier shut down all lanes of southbound I-580 at Airway.

As of 5:48 a.m. the Airway off-ramp remains closed as police continue to investigate.

All lanes of EB-580 were closed for around half an hour but reopened just before 4:30 a.m.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Kitty Hawk Road.

The scene is secure and there were no reported injuries, police said.

There are no outstanding suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News