Police activity shuts down all lanes on I-580, BART service in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Police have shut down all lanes going both westbound and eastbound on I-580 in Hayward Saturday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

The area primarily affected is on Paloverde Road in Hayward.

Authorities are calling it a “severe traffic alert” and have diverted traffic to Eden Canyon Road.

BART also announced it has temporarily stopped its Blue line service in the area.

The agency added CHP asked that BART halts train service while authorities investigate a “suspicious vehicle” on the freeway.

There is no timetable of when the lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.