Police activity shuts down area near Market St.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Powell Street BART Station is back open following police activity on the street level Tuesday evening.
Trains were temporarily not stopping at the Powell Street Station and the station was shutdown.
Muni was assisting in providing mutual aid between Montgomery and Civic Center.
Officials say the police are not inside the station at this time.
Check back for more updates as this is developing.
