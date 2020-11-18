Police activity shuts down area near Market St.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Powell Street BART Station is back open following police activity on the street level Tuesday evening.

Update 6:15 pm: Powell St station is back open and trains are stopping at Powell. Police activity at street level near Market St closed the station. https://t.co/bOzr7hVCGk — SFBART (@SFBART) November 18, 2020

Trains were temporarily not stopping at the Powell Street Station and the station was shutdown.

Muni was assisting in providing mutual aid between Montgomery and Civic Center.

Trains are not stopping at Powell St. due to police activity. The station is closed. Muni is providing mutual aid between Montgomery and Civic Center on buses J,K,L and N on Market Street. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) November 18, 2020

ATTN: #SFPD on Market btwn 4th and 5th. Expect #SFMuni service to reroute via Mission in both directions. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) November 18, 2020

Officials say the police are not inside the station at this time.

The police activity is at street level near Market St, not inside station. Police responding at scene.



Powell Station remains closed, trains running through Powell. @sfmta_muni providing mutual aid between Montgomery and Civic Center. https://t.co/Tnwk4qEAtu — SFBART (@SFBART) November 18, 2020

Check back for more updates as this is developing.