WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Police activity has shut down parts of Walnut Creek Saturday.

Witnesses tell KRON4’s Dan Thorn that there was a shooting at the Motel 6 and there is a possible standoff situation.

Two people who were seen leaving the Motel 6 said they were staying there and that there was a shooting. Possible standoff situation. — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) November 14, 2020

People are asked to avoid the area of Main St. between Parkside and San Luis.

Large police presence at Motel 6 in Walnut Creek. North Main St. blocked between Parkside Drive & Penniman Way. WC Police services not allowing for foot traffic in the area either. pic.twitter.com/KqUbgMuXm3 — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) November 14, 2020

SWAT vehicles were seen in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.