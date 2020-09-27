Looting shuts down East Bay BART station

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Fair BART station was closed Saturday due to active looting in the area.

BART officials tweeted about the closure just after 5 p.m. and announced the station was reopening about an hour later.

“Bay Fair Station is currently closed at the request of San Leandro Police and Alameda County Sheriff’s Department due to active looting nearby. We have officers at the station monitoring the situation and will reopen once the area is clear,” police said in a tweet before they announced the station was reopening at 6 p.m.

A/C Transit Bus #10 on International Blvd. was running between Hayward and San Leandro stations to provide mutual aid.

No other details were immediately available.

