(KRON) — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 580 in Oakland were shut down due to a possible freeway shooting, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning. Lanes are reopened.

The Oakland Police Department reported possible gunfire in the area around I-580 at Grand Avenue to CHP at 4:58 a.m., CHP said. By 5:31 a.m., CHP was on scene to close traffic lanes for the investigation.

No victims or vehicles related to the possible shooting were found, CHP said. The investigation remains ongoing.

Motorists should expect delays and are advised to use alternative routes. Lanes were reopened as of around 6:30 a.m., police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.