Police activity shuts down NB I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in Oakland are blocked due to police activity Monday afternoon.
The lanes were shut down at around 4:30 p.m. just south 23rd Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
It’s unclear why there is police activity in the area.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
