LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — Police activity has shut down a road in Lafayette on Wednesday afternoon, Lafayette police said in a Nixle alert.

Both directions on Taylor Boulevard, between Withers Avenue and Grayson Road, are closed until further notice.

Authorities did not give a reason for the road closure.

Police said this is not an active incident, and there is no threat to the public.

There is no timetable for when the roads will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.