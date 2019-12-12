Police activity shuts down transit center in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) -- The man who admitted to dumping homicide victim Keith Green's body will soon be released from jail.

Olivier Adella, the body guard of Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li and her ex-fiance Kaveh Bayat, appeared in court wearing inmate clothing as prosecutor Brian Abanto announced no further charges will be filed against him in connection to Green's death.