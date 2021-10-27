Police activity shuts down westbound I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police activity has shut down all lanes on westbound I-580 in Oakland Wednesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The police activity was reported east of High Street in Oakland.

There are reports of rifle casings in the area, according to the CHP traffic log. Coroner is on scene.

All lanes are closed.

Traffic is being diverted off to SR-13.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.

There is no estimated time on when the roadway will reopen.