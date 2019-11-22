Police activity underway at San Jose’s Oak Grove High School

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police officers are in the area of Oak Grove High School in San Jose Thursday night.

This just comes just two days after an explosive device was found at the campus on Tuesday.

Police have not provided details on what tonight’s police activity is in regards to, but did confirm officers are in the area.

Classes resumed Thursday at Oak Grove High School after being cancelled Wednesday due to the explosive device.

On Tuesday, students were forced to shelter in place because of the device.

The district said on Wednesday that a school employee found the device in bushes near a student parking lot.

There was no threat or notification ahead of the discovery.

The device is now at a county crime lab.

This is developing, check back for updates