SAN PABLO (BCN) — The San Pablo Police Department issued an advisory Monday morning for residents in the area of 11th Street between Palmer Avenue and Rivers Street to be prepare for flooding from the neighborhood canal by blocking off their property lines and homes with sandbags or other flood prevention.

Residents should be prepared to leave and seek other shelter if signs of flooding are recognized.

Rainfall is forecast to continue until about 10 a.m. before starting again in the evening. There is up to an inch and a half of rain forecast for the San Pablo area throughout Monday, according to the National Weather Service, which also issued a flood watch and high wind advisory for the Bay Area.

