Police: Albany man arrested after shooting men with arrows in Richmond

EL CERRITO (KRON) — Police arrested a 22-year-old man on attempted homicide charges at an East Bay BART station Tuesday afternoon in connection to two people who were shot with arrows near a Richmond hiking trail over the weekend.

The suspect, identified by the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department as Addae Preciado, of Albany, is accused of shooting toward three people with arrows while at an encampment near the trail.

He was taken into custody at the El Cerrito BART station around noon Tuesday.

Two men were struck by the arrow and taken to a nearby hospital, where they underwent surgery.

The shooting occurred Saturday at 12:30 a.m. in a marsh encampment near a trail, south of Central Avenue in Richmond.

Police say the attack was targeted and Preciado was familiar the victims.

Both victims are in “stable condition” and remain in the hospital.

