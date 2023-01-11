The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department arrested one suspect they said was involved in a homicide following a robbery Sunday in West Oakland, according to a social media post.

OPD officers arrested De’Shaughn Johnson for the alleged murder of Anthony Bradley.

Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a robbery on 21st Street and Adeline Street around 10:15 a.m.

On the scene, officers said they found Bradley suffering from blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.