Police arrest 1 in connection with ‘suspicious death’ in Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police detectives made an arrest in connection with the “suspicious death” that left a 55-year-old man dead in his Santa Rosa home, according to officials.

21-year-old Carlos Martinez-Carceres was contacted by detectives Saturday afternoon.

After interviewing Martinez-Carceres and finding evidence connecting him to the homicide, Martinez-Carceres was arrested.

He will be booked into the county jail on a charge of murder.

Officials say they aren’t releasing information regarding the evidence that was recovered at this time.

Martinez-Carceres and the victim reportedly had prior contacts and knew each other, according to authorities.

Police do not believe there are any additional suspects.

Santa Rosa police officers responded to a home Thursday afternoon regarding a deceased person.

Around 12:38 p.m., officers arrived the 1000 block of Jennings Avenue where they found a 55-year-old man dead inside the home.

The man reportedly had physical injuries, and police say there were signs consistent with a struggle inside of the home caused by a knife or a sharp object.

Neighbors say the man lived with his wife.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are encouraged to contact the Violent Crimes Investigation Team at (707) 543-3590.