Police arrest 2 Fremont residents in Walmart shoplift

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police have arrested two suspects believed to be involved in a Walmart shoplifting assault on New Year’s Day.

According to police, 19-year-old Jasmine Stanford is accused of punching a Walmart employee who asked her and suspect Steven Mora, 31, to pay for merchandise at the location on Osgood Road.

The 62-year-old employee fell to the ground from the blow but declined medical attention, police said. The suspects were able to get away — however, their vehicle was caught on camera.

On Feb. 5, police said they found the suspect vehicle in the area of Stevenson Blvd and Blacow Rd and stopped them. Mora and Stanford were found inside, detained and brought before the Walmart employee, who police said positively identified them in the Jan. 1 incident.

Both suspects were arrested for robbery.