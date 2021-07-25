Police arrest 2 men for vandalizing ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (BCN) – Santa Cruz police investigators have arrested two men in connection with the Friday night vandalism of a “Black Lives Matter” mural in downtown Santa Cruz.

Brandon Bochat, 20, of Santa Cruz, and Hagan Warner, 19, of Boulder Creek, were arrested Saturday, each being charged with one count of felony vandalism and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. Investigators determined that Bochat and Warner took turns driving their vehicle during the commission of the vandalism.

Santa Cruz police officers received a report of vandalism to the mural Saturday morning. The crime took place Friday evening. The mural is painted in the 800 block of Center Street. The responding officers located the vandalism.

Officers have been investigating throughout Saturday and, with assistance from community members, detectives were able to obtain video of the crime, in which a vehicle is intentionally “burning out” and applying tire tread marks across the length of the mural.

Both suspects have been booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.

