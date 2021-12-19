Police arrest 2 people for interfering with attempted arrest of robbers at San Jose Macy’s

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police say it all started when a group of six to eight men went inside a Macy’s.

They tried to steal merchandise and ended up assaulting one of the store employees.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. Saturday night at the Macy’s located inside the Oakridge Mall.

San Jose police say the store’s loss prevention team tried to stop the robbery.

The group of men ran away as the officers were arriving at the scene. Officers ended up detaining a man and a woman outside the store.

In a video KRON4 obtained, you can see officers trying to arrest a man.

The woman in the red plaid shirt begins to interfere, and the situation escalates from there.

Many people watched outside the store as it unfolded.

Police say officers were trying to arrest the robbers, but a man and a woman interrupted them.

It’s unclear if the two — know the group of suspects.

But police say the robbers attacked and hurt a Macy’s employee during the initial robbery.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.