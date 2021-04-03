Police arrest 3 for stealing popular rubber duck statue in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (BCN) – Three people suspected in the theft of a rubber duck statue from a front yard last month were arrested Thursday, Mountain View police said.

The theft of Rubberta, the statue that has been a popular neighborhood attraction outside a home on Stierlin Road, was reported March 11.

After police released video of the theft the statue was returned, but the investigation continued and suspects were identified.

A search warrant was served Thursday at a home in Santa Clara, where a search turned up narcotics and burglary tools, and three suspects were detained, police said.

Officers arrested Erik Gonzalez, 38; Eleyight Silva, 25; and Sabrina Inigo, 36; on suspicion of possession of narcotics and burglary tools, grand theft, child endangerment, and outstanding warrants, police said. They were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

“Our detectives pride themselves on holding those who commit crimes accountable for their actions. Even though Rubberta was returned after video of the theft was released, our detectives continued investigating, ultimately leading to the identification of the suspects, their arrests, and the discovery of the additional criminal charges.”