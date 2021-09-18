Police arrest 4 in connection to smash-and-grab robbery at Serramonte Mall

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Daly City this week arrested four people after a group entered the Serramonte Mall, smashed display cases inside a jewelry store and then tried to flee with the stolen merchandise.

The smash-and-grab robbery happened on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. at the mall.

Officers initially received a report of a group of people running from a jewelry store after a possible shooting.

At the scene, officers saw a Lexus vehicle speeding away from the area and pursued it as it went into southbound Interstate Highway 280. The Lexus then went onto eastbound Interstate Highway 380, exiting at North Access Road near the airport.

However, as the Lexus was exiting the highway, it crashed into a cement barrier and then struck another vehicle, police said.

After the collision, officers immediately detained the driver and another passenger, while two other passengers fled the scene on foot. Other law enforcement agencies were able to help and apprehended the two outstanding suspects.

After arresting the four, officers determined a total of seven people entered the jewelry store and smashed the display cases with hammers. No guns were used in the robbery, police said.

Investigators are still trying to identify the three additional suspects who got away.