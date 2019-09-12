Police arrest 4 suspects in connection to killing 84-year-old San Jose resident

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police in San Jose have arrested four suspects in connection to killing an 84-year-old victim in their home back in July.

Around 9:30 a.m. on July 12, police arrived at the 3200 block of Montecito Drive on a burglary call.

A car fled the scene when officers arrived.

Police started to chase the car but called off the pursuit due to safety reasons.

At the residence, police confirmed that there had been a forced entry and found 84-year-old Nghia Van Nguyen with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the victim died on the scene.

Following an investigation, police were able to identify and locate four suspects involved over a span of a month.

They were identified as 22-year-old Bud Landers from Oakland, 21-year-old Theron Brooks from Hayward, 27-year-old Shaqueoia Brooks from Las Vegas, and 19-year-old Imari Harris from Oakland.

Left to Right: Bud Landers, Theron Brooks, Shawueoia Brooks, Imari Harris. (San Jose Police Department)

On July 16, Bud Landers was arrested and 10 days later, Theron Brooks was arrested.

They were booked into Santa Clara County Jail for murder, burglary, and robbery.

Police arrested Shaqueoia Brooks on Aug. 15 and was booked into the county jail for being an accessory to murder and conspiracy.

Imaria Harris was arrested on Aug. 22 and was also booked for murder, burglary, and conspiracy.

Since their arrests, all four suspects remain in jail.

“I’m proud of the relentless investigation conducted by our Homicide detectives. I hope people can sleep a little safer knowing these individuals are off the street,” said Police Chief, Eddie Garcia.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact the police departments homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.