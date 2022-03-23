SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police arrested four teens Friday afternoon in connection with a robbery and two burglaries, after a brief, high-speed pursuit in the Embarcadero neighborhood.

Police from the city’s southern station responded to a 4:10 p.m. report of a robbery in the area of Terry A Francois Boulevard and Mission Bay Boulevard. Upon arrival, they found a man who said he was robbed by three unknown males who took his possessions and hit him over the head with a gun, before fleeing in a dark gray sedan.

The victim was treated on the scene for his injury.

At about 9:10 p.m. Friday, other police officers in the Embarcadero area saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspects.

Police tried a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed, leading officers on a pursuit that ended quickly in the 200 block of Post Street when the suspects fled the vehicle on foot.

Officers found all four occupants of the vehicle and arrested them on suspicion of the robbery in Mission Bay and two vehicle burglaries earlier that evening.

The ensuing search of the vehicle found three unregistered, un-serialized firearms also known as “ghost guns,” including two pistols that had extended magazines and a rifle.

Two of the suspects are from East Palo Alto and were not identified, as they are 17-year-old boys. Police identified the two other suspects as 19-year-old Alex Clarks, of Vallejo, and 18-year-old Gabriel DeSouza, of Richmond.

