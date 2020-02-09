Police arrest driver in Richmond hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old boy

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The Richmond Police Department has arrested the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday night that killed a 4-year-old boy.
Police say around 7 p.m. on Saturday night, officers identified and arrested the driver.
The blue Ford Explorer was also located.
The driver’s identity has not yet been released at this time.
Police thank everyone for their assistance in making the arrest happen.
The fatal collision happened on Friday evening around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Coalinga Avenue.
4-year-old Hector, who was in critical condition, was life-flighted to a local hospital where he later passed away.
