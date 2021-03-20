Police arrest driver suspected of purposely hitting motorcyclist in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) – Police arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of intentionally running down and injuring a motorcyclist Friday morning in Santa Rosa.

About 6 a.m., James Hover allegedly accelerated his car and hit a person sitting on a motorcycle under the West Ninth Street overpass — under Highway 101 near Morgan Street, police said.

Photo: Santa Rosa Police Department

The impact threw the motorcycle 30 feet away into a fence, police said. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Hover, a transient from Santa Rosa, allegedly sped away from the scene and police found him about 10 a.m. Saturday. His car was also found.

He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder into Sonoma County Jail.