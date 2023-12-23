(BCN) — Santa Cruz officers arrested a former band staff member on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile over two decades ago, according to police.

Santa Cruz police said a former student and member of the Santa Cruz High Band told the school’s officials recently that a part-time band staff member, identified as Ronald Salinas, allegedly molested the former student at his residence on the West Side back in 2001.

School officials reported the accusation to Santa Cruz police, who executed an arrest and search warrant for Salinas on Thursday.

Detectives learned that Salinas, who is no longer employed by the school, left his post a few months before the alleged crime.

He was booked into the county jail on his arrest warrant for suspected sexual assault on a juvenile.

Those with relevant information regarding this case or other cases involving Salinas are asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigations Division at (831) 420-5820.

