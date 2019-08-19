Police arrest man carrying stolen chainsaws in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (KRON) — Police arrested a man carrying stolen chainsaws in Pittsburg on Saturday, according to officials.

Officers were patrolling the Delta De Anza Regional Trail when the man saw one of the officers.

The officer approached him, but the man dropped the chainsaws and ran.

Yesterday, a man caring a couple of stolen chainsaws saw one of our Officers patrolling on the Delta De Anza Regional Trail in Pittsburg. When our Officer tried to contact him, the subject dropped the chainsaws and… https://t.co/TxpXlG5Qh4 — Regional Parks PD (@RegionalParksPD) August 18, 2019

After chasing the man on foot for a while, police were able to detain and arrest him.

The suspect was arrested and booked at Martinez Detention Facility for running from the officer, along with an outstanding felony warrant for burglary.