HORIZONTAL – The City of Petaluma Police Department logo. Calif. seal (Photo courtesy of the Petaluma Police Department)

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Petaluma police arrested a man for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove his vehicle into a CVS pharmacy Sunday night.

Police responded to a call at 7:34 p.m. about a reported traffic collision in a parking lot at 365 East Washington St.

Officers found the car crashed into CVS, causing minor damage to the store. Police arrested Cesar Alamila-Alvarez, who they say displayed objective signs of alcohol impairment.

Police said Alvarez also had warrant for his arrest for another DUI case and was on probation for DUI. He was transported to Sonoma County Jail.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.