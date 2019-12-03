Police arrest man for allegedly lighting fires near San Francisco church

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested last week for allegedly lighting several fires near a San Francisco church during the month of November.

Police believe 51-year-old Jingwen Yu lit something on fire overnight on Nov. 10 next to a church on Waverly Place in San Francisco.

Surveillance video showed the man place a material on the sidewalk next to a wall and light it on fire.

One week later, officers responded to the same church again for another fire.

An administrator with the church told police that a pastor had found evidence of a fire set near a vent at the church.

Surveillance video showed Yu lighting the fire at 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Police took the suspect into custody just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the 800 block of Clay Street.

He is now facing two counts of attempted arson and was also booked on an outstanding theft warrant.

The church was not permanently damaged in the fires.