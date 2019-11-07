Police arrest man for indecent exposure in Palo Alto parking garage

PALO ALTO (KRON) – A man was arrested in Palo Alto after exposing himself to another man in a parking garage on Monday, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Police responded to the 300 block of Pasteur Drive after receiving the report around 6:44 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect approached a man in his 30’s and asked for a sex act while holding and exposing his genitals.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Ximena Noly.

When police arrived on the scene, they saw Noly running on Pasteur Drive.

Officers were able to detain him, but Noly provided a false name. Drugs were also found in Noly’s pockets during a search.

Noly was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for indecent exposure, giving false information to police, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.

He was also booked on an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest and giving false information to police.

Police say Noly is on probation for burglary in San Francisco County.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call (650) 329-2413.