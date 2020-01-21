Police arrest man for lighting multiple trash cans on fire in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A man has been arrested in Sunnyvale for lighting multiple trash cans on fire early Monday morning, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Authorities responded to the 800 block of South Mary Avenue around 2:20 a.m. following a report of a trash can on fire near a home.

The suspicious fire was quickly put out but police say it damaged a fence and a car in the driveway.

Security footage showed an adult man starting the fire.

Police searched the area for the suspect.

Around 4:15 a.m., police received reports of about 11 trash cans on fire at Washington Park on West Washington Avenue.

Authorities were able to locate 38-year-old transient John Stahl near a bus stop on Mathilda Avenue and Olive.

Police identified Stahl as the suspect and arrested him.

Stahl was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on 13 counts of arson.

If you have any information, police ask you to call them at (408) 730-7119.