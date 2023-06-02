LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) – A 23-year-old Los Altos resident was arrested by police after being in possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Los Altos Police Department.

A search warrant was served by Los Altos police with assistance from the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at the home of Ethan Greer located in the 500 block of Cecelia Court, police said. During the search, police located child pornography and arrested Greer.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The 23-year-old was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for possession of child sexual abuse material. Anyone with any information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Spillman at 650-947-2689.