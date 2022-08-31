PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Tuesday morning for attempting to burglarize a home in Palo Alto, police announced in a press release on Wednesday. Officers received a call around 6:08 a.m. Tuesday from residents who said they could hear someone walking on their roof and believed someone was trying to break in.

Police arrived at the residence on the 3600 block of Bryant Street where they saw the man standing on the roof. Officers then detained the suspect, who was identified as 30-year-old Shaquille Hope Armstrong, without incident.

Armstrong was using a wooden block to strike a skylight on the roof of the home, police said. He was unsuccessful as the skylight was not broken, and the subject did not gain access inside the home.

Armstrong was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted residential burglary (felony) and prowling (misdemeanor). Police said it was for “prowling on the personal property of another without lawful business.”