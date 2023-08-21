(KRON) — Millbrae police have arrested a man who they say is connected to a series of incidents involving women being groped.

Jaime Garcia Mogollan of San Bruno is suspected of allegedly groping women in five separate incidents. In one case, a woman accuses Mogollan of groping her on the Spur Trail in Millbrae.

According to the woman, Mogollan rode away on a black mountain bike. A few days later, a woman was with her son on Poplar Avenue when Mogollan allegedly came from behind and ran away after she started yelling.

On Saturday, a community member notified the San Bruno Police Department of a suspicious person in the San Bruno City Park. Officers arrived to the area and located an individual matching the description of the alleged serial groper, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

San Mateo County detectives arrived shortly after and located key evidence linking Mogollan to the reported incidents.

The 40-year-old was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said. Police believe there may have been more groping incidents involving Mogollan that have not been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Baggetta at 650-363-4192.