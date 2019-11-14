Police arrest man suspected of molesting teen girl on San Jose trail

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police arrested a 76-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old while she was walking her dog earlier this year on a San Jose trail.

The incidents occurred between August and September.

Police said the suspect approached the 13-year-old victim five times while she was walking on the trail between Harry Road and Camden Avenue in San Jose.

Police said the suspect approached the victim and began talking about her dog.

The girl was inappropriately touched at least three times, according to police.

The incidents took place in the early evening and morning hours, police said.

Police released a sketch of the suspect last month.

The 76-year-old suspect, Ali Mohammad Lajmiri, of San Jose, was arrested on several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and false imprisonment.

He was booked in the Santa Clara County Jail.

Those with information on the suspect or any other cases possible related to him are asked to contact San Jose police.