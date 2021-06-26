Police arrest man wanted in connection to 2 murders in San Francisco

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Police on Saturday located and arrested a suspect wanted in connection to two homicides in San Francisco.

On May 15 around 10:08 a.m., San Francisco police officers responded to the area of 25th Street and Connecticut Street regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 61-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Less than two hours later, San Francisco police officers were in the area investigating the earlier homicide when they responded to a report of shots fired on Dakota Street.

Officers located two men, ages 49 and 54, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital where the 54-year-old died from his injuries. The 49-year-old victim was released from the hospital.

Investigators identified Robert Newt, 32, as the suspect in both cases.

Two arrest warrants were issued, one for murder and the second for murder and attempted murder.

In addition, Newt had a federal warrant issued for firearms related charges.

On Saturday, June 26, Livermore police officers located Newt and took him into custody. He was transported to Santa Rita Jail where he was booked on his warrants.

Newt will be transported to the custody of San Francisco County Sheriff’s at a later date.