PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for possession of a stolen handgun earlier this week in Palo Alto, police announced in a news release Thursday. Officers received a report that a black 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine was stolen on Tuesday.

At around 3:35 a.m. Tuesday, officers spotted a “suspicious” vehicle illegally parked in in the red zone next to a 7-Eleven on the 400 block of Waverley Street. Police said the only occupant of the car fell asleep behind the wheel with the engine running.

Officers then approached the man at his car and saw the weapon in the driver’s seat within the man’s reach, according to the release. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Juan Vargas Pinzon of East Palo Alto, was arrested without incident and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for two felonies and one misdemeanor.

Possession of stolen firearm (felony)

Possession of loaded firearm (felony)

Carrying a concealed firearm (misdemeanor)

Police said the weapon was also reported stolen in Houston back in 2017.