Police arrest Salinas man in connection with hit-and-run collision

Marcelo Munoz Sixto, 18, of Salinas, arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run on Sunday, June 6, in Monterey, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Monterey Police Department)

MONTEREY (BCN) – Police arrested 18-year-old Marcelo Munoz Sixto, of Salinas, following a hit-and-run collision Sunday that caused minor injuries to people in two other vehicles in the area of Del Monte Street and Camino El Estero.

Officers responding shortly after 7:30 p.m. were assisted by witnesses and found Sixto and a passenger in his car, 21-year-old Fidencio Lopez-Daniel of Santa Rita, both who ran from the scene after the collision.

An ensuing investigation revealed Sixto was three times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police arrested Sixto on suspicion of numerous offenses: driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level greater than .08 percent, hit and run causing injury, driving on a suspended license, and on an outstanding warrant from San Luis Obispo County.

Police arrested Lopez-Daniel for suspicion of public intoxication.