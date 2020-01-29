Police arrest San Rafael home burglary suspect

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Police in San Rafael arrested a man who was shot at by a homeowner earlier this month while allegedly trying to break into a home.

The burglary occurred just after 10 a.m. on Jan. 17 on the 200 block of San Marino Drive in San Rafael.

The resident told police at the time that someone was breaking into his home through a window.

The resident fired his weapon toward the suspect during the burglary, but wasn’t sure if the suspect had been hit.

Police were able to track down the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Jamal Jay Bseiso, and arrested him in connection to the Jan. 17 burglary.

The man was also linked to misdemeanor cases involving petty theft and vandalism.

Police located the suspect on Wednesday on the 1300 block of Hamilton Parkway in Novato.

Bseiso is now being held in the Marin County Jail.