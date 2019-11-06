Police arrest San Ramon soccer coach accused of sexual assault

SAN RAMON (KRON) – A San Ramon soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old has been arrested, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, police received a report of the sexual assault.

Authorities say the 18-year-old girl was house-sitting for her former coach, Luke Enna, that weekend.

Early Sunday morning, officials say Enna returned home and made contact with the victim. Without her consent, Enna allegedly performed multiple sexual acts.

A warrant was issued for Enna’s arrest following an investigation.

He was arrested on Oct. 30 and booked at the County Jail in Martinez.

Police say Enna is the current Director of Operations for the San Ramon FC Soccer Club, a long-time coach, and the former assistant women’s coach at Dougherty Valley High School.

The San Ramon Futbol Club released this statement regarding the situation:

We are sad to have to report some distrubing news to you. On Friday, November 1, we were informed that one of our employees, Luke Enna, was arrested on rape charges. Mr. Enna is no longer employed by the Club. The alleged incident occurred at a private location on Sunday, October 27th. The alleged victim is a former player of the Club and was an adult at the time of the alleged incident. We want to assure you that we took these allegations very seriously. Upon learning of his arrest, we took immediate action. Mr. Enna was placed on administrative leave with no contact with any Club players and had no presence at any Club facilities, including all fields and our futsal facility. Our primary concern is the safety and security of our players and families, and we want to assure you that we continue to actively work with our attorneys to complete a thorough investigation in parallel with the San Ramon Police Department. At this time, we do not have any evidence to suggest that any inappropriate actions have taken place between Mr. Enna and any under-age players in our Club. Please do not hesitate to contact us with additional questions on this matter. We are committed to keeping our member families up to date on this situation and will provide you with appropriate addition information as it becomes available. Should you have any information that may be helpful in this investigation, please call Detective Matt Scully at (925) 973-2629 or mscully@sanramon.ca.gov. Dan Chamberlain, San Ramon FC Executive Director

As an investigation continues, police ask you to call them at (925) 973-2779 if you have any information.