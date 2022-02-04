Police arrest Santa Rosa man for drug trafficking, recover over $100K in cash

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested on Jan. 23 for various narcotics and weapon-related charges, police announced Friday.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Eddie Mendonca who was on pre-trial release for a February 2021 criminal narcotics trafficking investigation — which required him to adhere to search and seize by law enforcement.

Authorities conducted a search of Mendonca’s home and seized the following items as evidence.

They found over three ounces of methamphetamine, 157 LSD tablets, half a pound of psilocybin (mushrooms), ecstasy, a stolen handgun, and approximately $135,000 in cash.

Mendonca was later taken to Sonoma County Jail on the following felony charges, according to police:

possession of a controlled substance for sale

possession of narcotics for sale

illegal possession of a firearm

possession of stolen property

felon in possession of ammo

possession of illegal drugs

probation violation

Police searched Mendonca’s residence located on the 1000 block of 14th Street.

The evidence indicated the suspect was involved in drug sales, such as packaging material and digital scales, authorities said.