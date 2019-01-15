Police arrest seven in connection to Mountain View mail thefts Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Several arrested in connection with slew of mail thefts - City of Mountain View Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Amanda Pappas - City of Mountain View Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sabrina Abad - City of Mountain View Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Melissa Henry - City of Mountain View Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andrew Perez - City of Mountain View Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brenden Mackay - City of Mountain View Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brianna Jensen - City of Mountain View Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Steven Ross - City of Mountain View Police Department [ + - ]

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) -- Police in Mountain View announced Monday the arrest of seven individuals in connection to a string of mail thefts.

Mountain View police says the department began investigating mailbox thefts in the area last year, where suspects targetted apartment complexes, often entering with empty duffel bags and counterfeit postal service keys. The suspects were then able to open entire mailbox banks and steal mail, the department said.

The incidents were often caught on apartment surveillance video -- showing the thefts occurring in the early morning. Police says the targeted apartment complexes were on the 1900 block of West El Camino Real, 800 block of West El Camino Real, 500 block of San Antonio Road and the 1000 block of Castro Street.

The first suspect, 25-year-old Brianna Jensen, was arrested Oct. 27, after leading officers on a pursuit in Santa Cruz. During her arrest, Jensen was found in possession of mail from apartments on the 800 block of West El Camino Real and a counterfiet postal master key.

A second suspect, Melissa Henry, 29, of San Jose, was arrested Dec. 31 after police say she tried to use a stolen credit card to buy gift cards at a Mountain View CVS store. A third suspect, 39-year-old Andrew Perez, of San Jose, was arrested along with Henry, after the pair was found with more than 100 pieces of stolen mail, counterfiet postal keys, fabricated drivers licenses and methamphetamines.

Police spotted the fourth suspect on Jan. 2 in a Mountain View underground parking garage, looking into cars. Milpitas resident, 31-year-old Brendan Mackay was arrested after police found him in possession of stolen mail, a fake driver's license with a stolen identity and a postal master key and mail lock.

The final three suspects were arrested Jan. 12 after officers saw a gold Mercedes driving into an apartment complex on the 1600 block of West El Camino Real -- a targeted area for past mail thefts, police said.

The car spotted in the area was known by police to be connected to prior burglaries and theft. The car was being driven by 41-year-old Sabrina Abad. Police stopped the car and while speaking with Abad, officers noticed someone named Steven Ross kept calling her on her cell phone.

Police say Ross, 34, was known to officers as a suspect in mail thefts. Ross then entered the area on foot, and police say they were able to detain him.

A seventh suspect, identified as Amanda Pappas, was also arrested after officers spotted the woman driving "a suspicious black Chevrolet Tahoe" in the same area. Officers stopped the woman -- and discovered a warrant was out for her arrest. Pappas was arrested on a series of drug, identity theft and vehicle theft charges, according to police.

Police ask residents to report anyone spotted loitering near mailboxes and to be aware of people entering secured apartment complexes.

To report incidents of mail theft, residents can contact the Mountain View Police Department by calling (650) 903-6344 or filing a report online at mvpd.gov.

Stolen mail can also be reported to the U.S. Postal Service.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES