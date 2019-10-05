Police arrest suspect accused of breaking into woman’s Dublin home, sexually assaulting her

DUBLIN (KRON) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after breaking into a woman’s residence while she was sleeping and sexually assaulting her, according to the Dublin Police Department.

On Thursday, the police received a report from the victim around 11:50 p.m. after she woke up to an unknown person inappropriately touching her.

They responded to her residence on the 7900 block of Tamarack Drive.

The victim told police that the man ran away after she started screaming.

Police searched the surrounding areas but could not find the suspect.

The suspect is believed to have come through the unlocked back door of the victim’s residence.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 24-year-old transient Jatonio Simmons.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and police found Simmons on Friday at Mape Memorial Park.

Police took him into custody and was later taken to Santa Rita Jail.

Simmons has been booked for sexual assault and residential burglary.