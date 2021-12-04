Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing victim during party in Petaluma

PETALUMA (BCN) – Officers in Petaluma arrested a man early Saturday morning after he allegedly stabbed a victim at a party, police said.

Officers first learned about the stabbing around 2:50 a.m. near Petaluma Boulevard North and B Street.

There, they learned the stabbing happened at the party, and that afterward, the suspect fled the scene in his car. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Using a description of the suspect and his vehicle, officers were able to locate the suspect shortly thereafter and arrest him. He’s since been identified as 21-year-old Kevin Garcia Cruz, a Santa Rosa resident, according to police.

Officers booked Garcia Cruz into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

