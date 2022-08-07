SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As people took to the streets in San Francisco to protest abuse against Asian elders, police arrested a man suspected of assaulting 70-year-old, former San Francisco Commissioner Greg Chew on Tuesday, according to a press release from San Francisco Police Department.

The assault was reported on August 2, just after 7:30 p.m. when SFPD officers with the Southern Station were called to Folsom and Third Streets due to a report of an aggravated assault. Officers on scene found a 70-year-old male victim who told officers he had been struck and knocked to the ground. The victim, later identified as Greg Chew, did not know the suspect who hit him. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday officers with the Tenderloin Station noticed a man in the area of Eighth and Market Streets that matched the description of the suspect. Officers were able to detain the suspect and then identified him as Derrick Yearby, 34, San Francisco. According to police, “officers developed probably cause to arrest Yearby.”

Yearby was then transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, elder abuse, and great bodily injury enhancement.

Police are still investigating this incident. Those with information are asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.