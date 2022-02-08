Police arrest suspect in fatal San Francisco stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in the Potrero Hill neighborhood.

Eugenio Corleto, 28 and of San Francisco, was arrested Friday on the 25000 block of Clawiter Road in Hayward, according to a news release.

Corleto was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 27-year-old man January 31 around 12:22 a.m. Officers responded at that time to a report of a stabbing on the 500 block of Potrero Avenue.

The 27-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he died Wednesday.

Corleto was arrested by officers from the San Francisco Police Department’s Homicide Detail, and SFPD officers from the community violence reduction team (formerly the gang task force). He was booked on charges of homicide at San Francisco County Jail.

The SFPD is still asking anyone with information to come forward. People with information are asked to call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411. You can remain anonymous.