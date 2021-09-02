Police arrest suspect in fatal Tenderloin shooting

San Francisco police car SFPD for stories with crime or police as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ChameleonsEye)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood last month.

On Wednesday evening, authorities arrested a suspect identified as 36-year-old Hermando Aresold.

Officers served arrest and search warrants in the 3000 block of Lynde Street in Oakland. There they took Aresold into custody and transported him to the San Francisco County Jail.

He was booked for murder, assault with a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and conspiracy.

Around 12:57 a.m. on August 17, officers responded to a hospital where a shooting victim had walked in.

The victim was identified as a 48-year-old man, according to authorities. They say he was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the victim was assaulted by unknown suspects in the area of the 800 block of Larkin Street.

Authorities say one suspect shot the victim and they ran from the scene.

While police have made an arrest, the investigation continues.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police tip line at 1 (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.