Police arrest suspect in Rohnert Park credit union robbery

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) – Police have arrested a man who robbed a Rohnert Park credit union on Saturday.

Around 10:07 a.m. police were notified of a robbery at the Patelco Credit Union on Golf Course Drive.

Police released photos of the suspect after he robbed the bank.

They say he approached one of the tellers and demanded cash.

Police say there were no reports of him having a weapon.

The man was given the money and he fled the scene.

After sending out his image, numerous tips identified him as 31-year-old Akili Holmes, a transient in Sonoma County.

Around 10 p.m. police received a call saying Holmes was seen in a parking lot on Marlow Road in Santa Rosa.

Police were able to detain him and arrested him for robbery and burglary.

Holmes was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

